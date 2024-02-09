Community gather to honor Kendall Brown with vigil

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Kendall Brown was well know throughout Augusta and loved ones gathering at the last place he was seen

“that I wish that last time I had seen you or that last time I had spoke to you on January 31st that you would’ve really shared with me the magnitude of what you were going through we talk all the time but the magnitude a mother knows when there’s something going on” said Sharon Brown-Wallace.

Kendall Brown’s mother remembering the last moment she had with her son…

Family and friends came together at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Thursday to remember the life of Kendall Brown.

Brown was reported missing on February 2, his body was found in a wooded area near Patriot Drive Tuesday.

He was known to be a great father, and law Enforcment officer, he was also a big New York Giants fan. the community released red, blue, and white ballons in his honor.

“Just a bubbly guy he could be serious when he needed to be and from the stories that i’ve heard from his ex-military and police he was about his business” said Sharon Brown-Wallace.

” not only was he a church member but Kendall was my employee he worked for me we talked everyday he was my friend he was my buddy” said Chavas Boyd, Pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Although the cause of death is unknown, Brown’s mother is spreading the importance of mental health.

” So this is very hard for me and our family to understand what was he going through to just come up missing like that that phone I received I don’t want any mother to ever get that phone call” said Sharon Brown-Wallace.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating Brown’s death. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

