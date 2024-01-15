Community gathers at annual prayer breakfast to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

Our nation is honoring a civil rights icon on Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Day falls on the third Monday of January each year.

A lot of events took place across Central Florida over the weekend.

And the festivities to honor King continued Monday.

Channel 9 reporters attended several events that honored the civil rights pioneer, including the 33rd Annual Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Prayer Breakfast.

Over 1,000 faith-based leaders, pastors, and community members gathered at the event to recognize King’s impact on America and the world.

