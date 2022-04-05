Community gathers at Brookline church to discuss uptick in violence and how to combat it

Less than a week ago community members in Brookline gathered following the tragic fatal shooting of Devonte White.

Today they again packed a neighborhood church demanding the violence stop just hours after another murder took place in the neighboring South Hills community of Carrick.

Watch the above video to hear from community leaders about the uptick in violence in the region.

