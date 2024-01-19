Community gathers to celebrate grand opening of The Rainbow House

Jan. 18—The moment 123 Pleasant Street's doors opened Wednesday night, the venue was filled with a bustling crowd ready to enjoy the musical talents of local artists and celebrate the grand opening of West Virginia's first LGBTQ + emergency shelter, The Rainbow House.

The Rainbow House is a project of Monongalia County-based grassroots organization Project Rainbow, a group dedicated to providing compassionate support and resources to unhoused LGBTQ + individuals across the state.

Board member Ash Orr opened the event with a speech about The Rainbow House's mission and what sets the safe haven apart from other emergency shelters in the region, highlighting Project Rainbow's dedication to acting as a safety net for the LGBTQ + community during a time of political unrest centered around the rights of transgender individuals in the state.

The mood for the night was quickly set with a performance by the "backwoods Barbie of Morgantown, " local drag queen Amber Hudson, greeting attendees in a glittering green gown and illuminating the room with colorful laser gloves.

Friends, families and couples took to the dance floor during performances of the event's musical guests, first with a punk rock and country lineup by Haley and the Hard Way. Soul Pantry later brought the dance floor to life with its funky, soulful sound.

Project Rainbow Vice President Cassidy Thompson stepped up to the mic to express gratitude to attendees of the event and supporters of the organization. Thompson emphasized the importance of resources curated to the needs of the LGBTQ + community, citing her experience in housing services and the unique struggles faced by LGBTQ + individuals navigating housing resources. By scrapping old concepts of impersonal homeless shelters, The Rainbow House instead aims to create a caring, community-centered home.

"We offer a compassionate and empathetic approach to an emergency shelter, " said Thompson. "[The Rainbow House ] looks like a home because people deserve a home."

The Rainbow House has been accepting guests of urgent need since November and now celebrates its official grand opening. Six people are currently staying in the shelter and three more will arrive this week. The ability to spend time with The Rainbow House's clients and meet so many wonderful people has been a great experience, Project Rainbow president Erin Shelton said.

"Everything we dreamed of in the beginning is coming true, " said Shelton. "It's surreal. We had this idea a little over a year ago and now it's come to fruition, and we feel lucky that we're able to have this space."

Shelton hopes attendees of the grand opening celebration and supporters of the organization can feel inspired by the accomplishments of Project Rainbow, from the project's roots as a desire to support individuals like Ember Blackwater—the transgender woman whose experiences prompted the group's mission—to just over a year later celebrating the grand opening of a community home already serving other individuals in need.

"We have been able to take this idea and make it a reality thanks to the support of the community, " said Shelton. "We want people to feel empowered and know that what they do can make a difference."

The night closed with performances by blues and alternative rock band Velvet Rutt and speeches from Blackwater and city councilor and Project Rainbow board member Brian Butcher.

Blackwater shared her experiences as an unhoused transgender woman, emphasizing the barriers and discrimination she faced due to her gender identity, and the life-changing assistance she received from Project Rainbow.

"My story is unheard but not unique. In the eyes of the hateful, in essence, you're not even human, " said Blackwater. "I am the result and proof of the potential of Project Rainbow."

Butcher detailed the technical side of Project Rainbow's operations, explaining the organization's strategy of identifying the region's need for LGBTQ + housing resources, then centering those with experience in housing instability and ensuring those affected by housing resources have a say in how they are operated.

"What this project represents is different than anything you've ever seen, " said Butcher.

In the coming year, Project Rainbow aims to expand its partnerships with other social service agencies and seek grant funding to better provide support and resources to their clients. Project Rainbow will host a volunteer training day from noon-4 p.m. Feb. 4 to provide potential volunteers with the information and tools they need to be a part of Project Rainbow's and The Rainbow House's efforts. Visit ProjectRainbowWV.com /volunteers to sign up.

Visit ProjectRainbowWV.com for more information about the organization.