Community gathers for a celebration of life honoring Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid III

The line to enter Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid III’s celebration of life stretched out of the First Assembly Church’s lobby doors Thursday.

Community members there to pay their respects, gathered in the church’s amphitheater, filling the ground-level seats and spilling into balcony seating.

Reid, 66, died Nov. 30 after a prolonged illness and four days before his term as mayor would have ended. He was in his second term as mayor after having served seven terms on the Gastonia City Council.

Pallbearers carry the casket at Gaston Memorial Park as Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid is laid to rest Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2023.

Though tears were shed by many in attendance, the theme of the event was not as much mourning as it was remembering.

“This is not a funeral, this is a celebration of life,” said Senior Pastor Benjamin Hinton of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He was among several speakers to address the hundreds in attendance.

The amphitheater shone with string lights, wreaths, and green velvet draped from banisters. Several floral arrangements in Reid's honor dotted the church.

Five pastors from churches around the county shared scripture and prayers with the crowd.

Some in attendance shared stories of Reid.

“The quickest way to insult Walker Reid was to call him a politician,” Hinton said. “He would tell you straight up, ‘I’m not a politician, I’m a public servant.’”

Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch, who first met Reid in 1981, remembered his humorous nature.

Welch told the story of a time just after he'd become fire chief when Reid invited him to an event at the Erwin Center but forgot to mention that Welch would be speaking.

“So, we got there to the Erwin Center, crowded, very nice, and we sat down, and Cindy (Welch’s wife) said, ‘I didn’t know you were speaking,’” Welch recalled. “I said, 'I'm not speaking.’ And sure enough, I opened the agenda and there I was.”

“I have been blessed to have Walker Reid in my life, we all have,” Welch added.

Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid speaks during the Erwin Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2023.

Other speakers remembered Reid’s ambition in his youth.

His childhood friend Diane G. Manning recalled the Camaro that Reid would drive her to school in when they went to Hunter Huss High School in the '70s'.

“Who drives a Camaro in 1974?" she asked the crowd.

Manning went on to tell the story of Reid in his senior year of high school planning an unsupervised trip for dozens of classmates to attend a jazz festival in Atlanta.

“Fifty-Four people, one bus, only six hotel rooms,” Manning said, adding that the group made it there and home safely and that she does not know what everyone told their parents.

Reid’s brother, Duane Reid, spoke on behalf of the family, expressing pride at Reid’s ability to, “leave it all on the field.”

Duane Ried said his late brother was raised to fight "all-out" for everything he wanted, and he did that all his life.

Gastonia city officials Dave Kirlin and Mary Elliott also spoke, Kirlin, a Gastonia City Council member announced that the park being built on South Marietta Street will be named the Walker E. Reid III Park.

A Gastonia firetruck carring pallbearers is followed by a hearse at Gaston Memorial Park as Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid is laid to rest Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2023.

Kirlin said that as a child, Reid played football in the location of the future park, once the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

Elliott, communications and marketing director for Gastonia, read several messages sent to the city in the wake of Reid's death and announced that the state of North Carolina sent Reid’s family a state flag that flew over the state Capitol Building on Dec. 4 in his honor.

Reid’s eulogy was delivered by his lifelong friend and a family member by marriage, the Rev. J. Elvin Sadler, who is the general secretary of The A.M.E. Zion Church.

Sadler told Reid’s broader life story and shared all of the, “defining moments."

One sentiment repeated by nearly every speaker, but best summarized by Hinton was, “This is a sad day for us, but a happy day for Walker.”

In his final days, said Senior Pastor Kimberly D. Moore of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Reid frequently told his loved ones, “It is well with my soul.”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Community gathers to honor Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid III