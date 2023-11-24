Community gathers for free Thanksgiving meals at Fremont VFW Post

FREMONT – Smiles and satisfaction were everywhere Thursday morning, as more than 1,100 meals were served during the 38th Annual Vince Swint Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The dinner was served at no cost to those in need or who were alone in Sandusky County. All food, supplies, and labor were donated by area businesses, interested groups, and individuals.

“This meal was started in 1986. The intent was for people who just want to get together, and don’t have families and just to have a Thanksgiving meal with other people," said Terry Stanforth, director of VFW Post 2947. "That’s how it started. It went from there to helping the entire community and anyone who wants to eat and have a good meal. We’ve had people come through that are hitchhiking cross-country, and we will sit here and we will send them away with as many meals as they can carry. It’s a good mixture. And we know there are some homeless people in this community, and they also will come in.”

He said they try to give everyone as much as they can, and nothing goes to waste. Anything that is left over goes to the Grace Lutheran Church soup kitchen.

Terry Stanforth, director of the 2023 VFW Post 2947 Vince Swint Community Thanksgiving Dinner, writes down the number of of dinners served on Thursday.

This year, organizers offered carryout, delivery service and limited dine-in service for the Thanksgiving Day event. This was the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic for dine-in meals to be served. During the pandemic it was changed to drive-thru meals only.

From 33 meals the first year to 1,100 in 2023

“Vince Swint was the gentleman who started this in 1986. With his first Thanksgiving Community Meal, he had 33 people show up,” Stanforth said. “We’ve been averaging over 1,000 meals. Over the 37 years, we’ve done 28,700 meals.”

Slices of pumpkin pie are waiting to be packed for the 2023 VFW Post 2947 Vince Swint Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Fremont.

The number of meals increased from last year’s 1,080 to 1,100, now totaling 29,900 meals. The record was set during the recession of 2006, with a peak of 1,123.

“I do it for the joy of helping everyone around Fremont and being able to provide them with a meal on Thanksgiving,” said Mike Uncapher, who was helping pack cars for meal deliveries.

About half of the 1,100 meals were delivered by volunteers and half were picked up as carryout. There were 16 meals given to those who were dining in.

Volunteers began cooking and setting up Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. with the 104 turkeys that were cooked in mobile ovens set up in the VFW parking lot at Birchard and Bidwell avenues. They returned at 5 a.m. on Thursday to pack the meals.

There were 246 pies, as well as all the turkeys donated by members of the Fremont community.

An estimated 80 volunteers took part, with half of those volunteers delivering meals.

'I love doing this. I love helping people'

“It takes a small army to make this all happen,” Stanforth said. “I love doing this. I love helping people. I love giving back. I feel I’ve been pretty blessed in life and I feel this is another thing I can do to help others.”

Shortly before Swint’s death, he asked Stanforth to take over being in charge of the event. He’s been managing it for 10 years and has been a part of it for 15.

Stanforth is an Iraq War veteran who has been a member of the Fremont VFW Post 2947 since 2005.

“This organization is here to help our veterans and our community. We try to do both,” he said.

Stanforth estimates that about a third of the volunteers were VFW members.

The dinner included roast turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetable, rolls and butter, pumpkin pie and more.

“I want my kids to understand that it’s not bad to help," Virginia Sanchez said. "Some people are busy, but you have to make time. Other people need help. You reap what you sow. When other people need help, it will come back to you.”

Jon Peters, aka "The Big Nut," delivers meals to volunteers during the VFW Post 2947 Vince Swint Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Fremont.

Stanforth said that there are many different types of people who receive the meals.

“There are people who, honestly, need a meal. Then there are people who might be by themselves, or may just have one or two people at home. It’s provided free of charge. It’s a good mixture of people who come through here,” he said.

Marge Wojdyla has cooked for the event every year for more than 20 years, and worked as a server for 10 years before that.

“We do it from the goodness of our hearts, for the community,” Wojdyla said.

Post commander's kids now deliver meals

Jeff Fox, the post commander, was a driver in previous years, but now works as a cook.

“It was rewarding. Although not all of them are unfortunate, most of them are elderly and don’t have family here. It’s kind of rewarding to give them a meal. No need to cook a meal for just two or three people. It’s nice to provide them with a holiday meal,” Fox said.

His kids now do deliveries, while he is in the kitchen.

“They were once in the passenger seat, and now they are in the driver’s seat,” Fox said.

Amanda Sears was volunteering with friends from the Exchange Club as their service project for this month. Her first delivery was eight meals to the Ohio Highway Patrol officers that were working today.

“We just look for any way to give back to the community,” Sears said.

Jasmin Heidelburg was there to help pack meals with four of her friends from the Fremont Ross Girls Basketball team.

“I’m doing it just to help out people in need,” Heidelburg said.

Jon Paul Peters of Fremont, known nationwide as Ohio State superfan "The Big Nut, helps out every year. Always dressed for the occasion, he was wearing a big turkey hat. He helps promote the event, and spent much of Thanksgiving Day ladling out gravy.

“We are paying it forward by helping out people in the Fremont community,” Peters said. “I do it because it’s what God wants us to do, by helping other people out. Nobody should go unfed, or unclothed. We all are entitled to a meal and to survive in this world. I just want to do it to put a smile on someone’s face. It’s just the way I was raised.”

