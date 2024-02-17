Community gathers to honor fallen Las Cruces Police Department officer Jonah Hernandez

Members of the community joined with law enforcement and family of Jonah Hernandez on Friday to mourn the death of the Las Cruces Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Family, friends, and members of the community attend a vigil for fallen officer Jonah Hernandez at the Albert Johnson Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Feb. 16, 2024.

Hernandez was 35 years old and he leaves behind his wife, Yesenia Lopez, and two sons: Sebastian Jonah, 10, and 2-year-old Joaquin Leonel.

The Las Cruces Police Department hosted a candlelight vigil at at Albert Johnson Park in downtown Las Cruces.

Yesenia Lopez, the widow of police officer Jonah Hernandez, is comforted by a family member during a vigil for her late husband at the Albert Johnson Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Feb. 16, 2024.

Funeral services for Hernandez will begin at 10 a.m., on Feb. 21 at Abundant Church (1000 Valley Crest Drive) in El Paso. Following funeral services, police will lead the procession to Jonah Hernandez’s final resting place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery (401 S. Zaragosa Road) in El Paso. The route for the funeral procession has not yet been finalized, and will be announced when they are completed. Mourners in Las Cruces and El Paso can show support for Hernandez and his family by displaying a blue porchlight each evening through Feb. 21.

