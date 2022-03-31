Community gathers in Monroe to protest deadly deputy-involved shooting at food mart

Friends, family and members of the community came together Wednesday night after a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened earlier this month at the Sunny Food mart on Walkup Avenue in Monroe.

Union County deputies said they tried to pull over Malcolm Staton during a drug investigation on March 15, but he didn’t stop.

Authorities said he pulled over and hit three deputy vehicles instead.

A deputy shot Staton who died two days later.

The demonstrators said that there could have been alternative outcomes that did not end in their friend losing his life.

The demonstration started at 6:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse.

