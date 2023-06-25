Community gathers to remember the Beatties Ford 4 on third anniversary of mass shooting

Dozens of people gathered on Beatties Ford Road to remember the four lives lost during the 2020 mass shooting.

Three years have passed since shots rang out across a Juneteenth celebration in north Charlotte. The lives of Kelly Miller, Christopher Gleaton, Jamaa Cassell, and Dairyon Stevenson were all cut short by a senseless act of violence, and their families were forever changed.

Saturday’s event was not just a memorialization of the four lives lost but also a way to give back to the community. The memorial started early with something that brings everyone together: food. Around 200 people were given a plate of good food at the beginning of the celebration.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe attended the Saturday memorial and spoke with event attendants, like Million Youth March founder Mario Black, who say their wounds are still fresh three years later.

“They don’t know nothing,” Black told Channel 9. “That is troubling and heartbreaking, you know; they have to go to bed, day in and day out, not knowing and wondering three years later.”

Years later, no arrests have been made, even though more than 180 bullets were fired into the crowd that summer night. Recently, law enforcement has increased the $47,000 reward, hoping to get more answers in the case.

Investigators reminded the public just days ago that they were still actively investigating the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared a video they have of what they believe is more than one person firing into the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

