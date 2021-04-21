Community gathers to support crime victims at annual vigil

Apr. 21—Victims and survivors of crime shared their experiences to a room full of community members during the 30th annual Victims' Vigil on Tuesday evening at YWCA Enid.

Held during National Crime Victims' Rights Week, April 18-24, the vigil, which is hosted annually by the office of Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields, gives crime victims a chance to share their experiences and let them know they're not alone.

It also shows community members how many among them have been victimized in some way.

"Supporting victims by building trust and engaging communities is critical because we know that there are silent victims suffering all around us every single day," Fields said.

In the past year, at least 1.2 million people in the country were victims of crime, though Fields was concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic made that number far less than what it is, and that regardless of the actual number, too many people were victimized in some way.

"Under very difficult circumstances the advocates in our community stood in those gaps to ensure victims received services," Fields said.

Fields introduced Damond and Amy Burpo, whose son was killed in a drunk driving accident on Mother's Day in 2019. At 10:30 p.m. that night, the Burpos received the phone call that their son, a passenger in an off-road vehicle, had been in an accident, and the person driving had been drinking.

"I'll never forget getting out of our vehicle and making contact with the Garfield County Sheriff's deputy, and he said (our son) passed away," Damond Burpo said. "I still have flashbacks of that very moment, and usually about 10:30 every evening, I struggle, telling myself don't go to the cabinet and get anything to eat."

The Burpos decided they didn't want the young man, who had just graduated high school, to spend the rest of his life in prison, said Damond Burpo, who has been in recovery for 15 years.

They didn't want a long, drawn-out trial — they wanted to move on and heal. The sentence the offender was given was "extremely lenient," Damond Burpo said, but they thought it was worth it to give him the chance.

"One of the statements I made in my (victim impact) statement was, 'We want to see a life get saved, even if it is your own,'" Damond Burpo said. "We asked him, 'Please go to college, please get married, please have a family. Our son will never get that opportunity, and we can't bring him back, and we have to live with that reality.'"

The family grew stronger afterward, and it has given the Burpos greater background for their ministry, said Damond Burpo, who urged other victims of crimes to "trust in God."

Following Burpo's address, the microphone was turned over to Chloe Hughes, a YWCA Victim Advocate and a survivor of crime.

Hughes' childhood was filled with "uncertainty" as her family was poor. She said she was easily misled and easily believed promises, so when her stepfather began to sexually abuse her with promises of a better life, it seemed like an "easy trade."

Police arrested her stepfather, who received a 15-year sentence. As Hughes got older, the sexual abuse was something she realized wasn't talked about in her family, so she buried her feelings of shame.

This led her to devote her life to school, and she ended up receiving a full ride to a college. During her sophomore year, she had her first "kind of PTSD attack," from when she was 5 years old and hiding in a closet, which brought back the skeletons rattling the doors in her closet.

"Everything that I thought that I had overcome and worked through, I realized I hadn't," she said.

She turned to a relationship to fix the issue, and everything was "great" at the beginning, and all the red flags were just challenges.

"What a healthier person would have seen as a reason to run, I saw as a reason to stay," Hughes said.

Those challenges turned into "outright assault," and though they broke up, Hughes went into an "emotional void."

"My life was over in my mind," she said.

Throughout the year, her ex kept contacting her, and she reported it to police. She didn't think she was worth it or that she would get justice, but it was a matter of her safety.

In that process, though, Hughes found a new hope that the law and justice system were going to "make everything right," though that was "quickly disillusioned."

"I realized that as good as the justice system can be, I was asking it to do much more than it was ever designed to," she said. "I wanted it to reverse everything, and I wanted it to give me back everything that I had lost. I wanted it to bind the wounds of my heart, and I wanted it to bind his wounds, as well ... and that's not what it's here for."

In the months following, she realized that all these things were good in their own way and was pushing her to turn her eyes to "something or someone higher."

"These hopes (hadn't) failed — they were pushing me to a true hope ... in Christ," Hughes said. "That's not a hope that is weak. It is not a hope that is temporary, based on circumstances, but it was backed by the promises of God and sustained by His power ...

"As I look back over my life, I see a very restless heart who just wanted peace and who wanted rest, and I am so grateful, and I just delight in the rest that I found in the Lord."

This week is a time to celebrate the progress made while recognizing that many mileposts are still ahead, Fields said.

One way the community can help is by supporting nonprofits like the YWCA — which offers an abundance of resources and services and whose work is survivor-centered, said Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA — in the area that provide resources and services to crime victims.

"These people, as well as countless others out there who struggle in silence — they're the reason we're here," Fields said. "They're the reason this is important, and they're the reason we that we must continue to press ahead until all victims get the services they need and the respect that they deserve."

