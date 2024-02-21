Community gathers in support of family of missing Virginia Tech student

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The friends, family, and neighbors of 20-year-old Johnny Roop gathered outside of his childhood home with one prayer in mind: bring him home.

“We’re all keeping our eyes and ears open,” said Kate Roussel, Roop’s neighbor. “And I’m sure that someone will speak up and he’ll be found.”

Roop was last seen on Friday and was reported missing after he didn’t arrive at his parent’s house.

Missing Virginia Tech student was acting irregularly before disappearance, authorities say

The event on Tuesday was held to show support to his family.

“We stand together,” said Roop’s next-door neighbor Paul Bufford. “We help each other, and that when there’s a problem or a need, we’re going to we’re going to work together to bring a solution to that problem.”

Roop’s mother, Veronica Widener, said she is grateful for the response she has gotten from the community.

“It just blows my mind at the outpouring for him and the people that want him back home and are praying for him and searching for him,” Widener said.

Some hope the release of surveillance photos by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will help in locating Roop.

“I’m hopeful because I know Johnny,” Bufford said. “And I believe that soon we will be able to bring this to a conclusion.”

Missing Virginia Tech student was bound for Abingdon, university says

“It’s assuring,” said Stephen Richardson, whose son grew up with Roop. “Comforting to know that he’s not been apprehended or harmed already.”

But Widener believes the photos tell a different story.

“I just don’t want people to see that smiling face and think, well, you know, there’s nothing wrong here,” Widener said. “There’s definitely something not right here.”

No matter what, Widener wants to know that her son is okay.

“Let us know you’re okay,” Widener said in a message to her son. “If there’s something going on and you just need a few days to yourself, just let us know that you’re okay.”

Anyone with information regarding Roop is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.