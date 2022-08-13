Community gathers in the wake of increased gun violence in Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating multiple shootings including two homicides.

This increase in shootings comes in the wake of community members calling for an end to gun violence in the city.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with city leaders about how they plan to decrease shooting incidents.

Within the last 18 hours, there have been two murders and at least three people have been shot in Charlotte, according to police.

This violence has caught the attention of community members, who gathered on Southwest Boulevard in remembrance of a 14-year-old who was murdered on Thursday.

Attendees told Counts that the murder of someone so young was a punch in the gut and was calling for more to be done to prevent all this gun violence.

County Commissioner Pat Cotham, who attended the event, expressed similar sentiments.

“I think there is more we can do. And I would also challenge our state — it certainly is to their advantage, especially for economic development. Are we going to attract more business to Charlotte if we allow this crime, if neighborhoods don’t look good?” Cotham said.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

