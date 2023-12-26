Community groups get cash to help vulnerable people

Ourside, which helps youngsters in Worcester, was among the organisations awarded funding

Community groups across the West Midlands are among hundreds in England to get part of a £76m government package aimed at helping vulnerable people.

Organisations benefiting include SHAPE Birmingham, which offers shelter to homeless young women.

Bosses said they were facing an increased need for their services due to rises in the cost of living and in running costs of the hostel.

The funding, worth more than £35,000, would help them hire a part-time worker and support more women, they said.

The projects to get some of the money from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund (CCLF) include those tackling food poverty and homelessness as well as offering financial support to families.

Many groups in the region said they have seen increased demand as vulnerable families struggle this winter.

Carly Elwell, chair and trustee of Ourside, which helped support young people in Worcester, said the organisation was over the moon after being given £11,000.

"It's so nice as a small charity to be recognised," she said. "It gave us massive warm feelings and everyone was really chuffed."

Ourside said the money would make a difference

Carriers of Hope in Coventry, which supports refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants, was handed £75,000.

Interim chief executive Andrew Sayers said the money would help its food bank which had grown more expensive to run.

"The cost of food has really dramatically gone up," he said. "I'm sure everyone will recognise that."

Other groups to receive money include £75,000 for Worcester Community Trust and £72,260 for Wolverhampton Youth Zone.

Staffordshire South West Citizens Advice Bureau was granted £75,000 and there was £50,000 for Telford Crisis Support.

The funds from the CCLF were awarded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

“We’re proud to be distributing government funding to enable front line projects in England," said the fund's chief executive David Knott.

