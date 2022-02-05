Community Groups Plant Sign Garden To Support LVJUSD

LIVERMORE, CA — Community members installed a sign garden featuring colorful posters and words of support for the teachers, board members, and staff of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.

Joanne Morrison, a Livermore resident who helped organize the sign display – which say things like “We Love LVJUSD” and “We appreciate you!” – to appreciate the district after a challenging two years.

"Throughout this COVID pandemic, the school officials have been faced with really difficult decisions and they had to be made quickly. Teachers and staff have had to respond on the fly to changing needs and circumstances," Morrison told Pleasanton Weekly. “Lately, the school officials have endured a whole lot of criticism – some of it really hostile – and they've done it while showing the utmost respect for all of the viewpoints that are expressed at these meetings.”

Morrison said the signs will stay up as long as the district wants them.

See here for the full Pleasanton Weekly report.

This article originally appeared on the Livermore Patch