Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 28%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 28% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 5.7% in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may still consider Community Health Systems as a highly attractive investment with its 6.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Community Health Systems could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

View our latest analysis for Community Health Systems

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Community Health Systems' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Community Health Systems' Growth Trending?

Community Health Systems' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 59%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Story continues

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 7.2% each year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Community Health Systems' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price move, Community Health Systems' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Community Health Systems' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Community Health Systems (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Community Health Systems' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.