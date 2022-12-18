Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shareholders have endured a 70% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 31% in the last quarter. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 70% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Community Health Systems made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Community Health Systems grew its revenue by 0.4% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 70% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Community Health Systems

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Community Health Systems shareholders did even worse, losing 70%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.1% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Community Health Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

