Community With a Heart helps local families get back on their feet

Community With A Heart is in its 37th year of neighbors helping local families get back on their feet.

The charitable outreach is administered and overseen by a volunteer chair and board of directors with referrals from local agencies with 100% of donations distributed to those in need.

The Scotts and the Powes are two of 22 families helped through Dec. 21 in this season's CWAH outreach, which has brought in more than $24,000 from donors.

Lafatta Scott saw a crisis coming this most srecent Christmas season and her prayers led to help from CWAH donors.

“I was laying in bed talking to the Lord and I was moved to visit Ocala Housing Authority, where a woman had a connection to CWAH,” Scott said in a recent interview at her northeast Ocala home.

Scott, 60, a former correctional industry professional; her daughter, Lafatteye Scott, 40; and toddler grandchild, Elias, 3, who was born prematurely and has several medical concerns, live together in Scott’s home.

Elias was with his father in West Palm Beach for Christmas.

Angela Jurasistic, a certified housing counselor with OHA and member of the CWAH board, said in a phone interview Scott visited OHA and was interviewed.

Jurasistic said OHA provides education but no funds are available for homeowners.

Jurasistic provided a referral to CWAH after meeting Scott at OHA.

“Ms. Scott came here as a last resort. Without the help from CWAH she would’ve been at risk of losing her home. It just came together,” Jurasistic said.

The connection led to a CWAH application for Scott. Following the required reviews Scott received a check for $ 641.45 to catch up on her mortgage, according to CWAH Chair Monica Bryant.

“Ms. Scott became disabled seven years ago and applied to modify her mortgage. Her mortgage was sold which resulted in her having a negative escrow and the new company increased her mortgage by $300 a month,” Bryant wrote.

Lafatta Scott moved to the Ocala area from West Palm Beach in 2006 and was working at a correctional institution in Marion County but is now unable to work due to six bad discs in her back caused by two car crashes.

She describes the intense pain as being like knives piercing her back. An MRI Scott had this year showed what a doctor called evidence of stroke.

Scott now lives on a monthly Social Security Administration disability payment, which leaves little left over after paying the monthly mortgage payment.

Lafatteye Scott has been living with Lafatta Scott since 2019.

Lafatteye Scott’s son Elias, now in daycare, was born prematurely on Oct. 18, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Elias has endured ear, hernia, intestinal and open heart surgery since birth and still requires medical equipment at home.

The family had to wait for a call, which eventually came one morning at 5, that a surgeon who specialized in infant heart surgery was available when Elias was just months old.

Lafatteye Scott, also working in the local correctional industry, struggles to keep up with work and her son’s medical needs, including regular trips to medical, nutritional and therapeutic specialists.

The family’s water heater is currently not working and water must be heated in pans.

The Scotts feel the help from CWAH is a blessing.

Another success story

Davida Randolph, program manager at Marion County Public School’s Howard Academy Community Center, recently referred a local couple to CWAH who took in three grandchildren.

Angela and Emanuel Powe lived in Ocala in the 1980s and then moved to Orlando to care for family.

They returned here about four and a half years ago and now live in a southwest Ocala apartment.

The couple and their son, Nigal, 12, took in three of the couple’s grandchildren, ages 1, 3, and 5, about two months ago.

The grandchildren will remain at least until a Florida Department of Children and Families case is resolved.

Emanuel Powe, 58, works with a local concrete casting company and rides a bicycle because the couple’s car was destroyed in a crash and not replaced.

He must carry the bike upstairs to their second story apartment when he gets home from work. Emanuel Powe suffered two herniated discs in the crash and also has sciatic nerve issues. Angela Powe has knee issues, which cause her mobility difficulty.

The family is mainly getting around by bus. Bryant stated CWAH has stepped up to help the Powes.

“CWAH paid $1,200 to help them with their rent. They recently took in their three grandchildren from DCF, which caused them not to be able to pay the rent since they had to buy clothes, food and bedding for the children. (Mr. Powe) is the only one working at the moment…,” Bryant wrote in part.

Randolph stated the grandparents are trying to get help through DCF.

Randolph also assisted the Powes with getting help through the Community Home Project of the Marion County Hospital District and Heart of Florida Health Center.

CWAH Chair Monica Bryant wrote in an email about local families needing assistance now.

“There's so much need in our community right now. A lot of families are having a hard time finding affordable housing while others are just trying to keep the place they're in,” Bryant wrote.

“The majority of the requests so far this year have been for mortgage or rental assistance. CWAH seems to be one of the only options available to help families right now. I'm grateful the community continues to support this program each year. It's truly a blessing,” she stated.

Angela Powe said her family was thankful for CWAH helping with rent.

“And Christmas,” she said.

To donate to CWAH and help those in need in Marion County with 100% of your tax deductible gift, send checks to:

Community With A Heart, P.O. Box 1777, Ocala, FL 34478

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Community With a Heart assists families during holiday season