Community Heart & Soul open house seeks feedback to 'change the narrative' of Clinton

Dec. 1—CLINTON — An open house hosted by Community Heart and Soul at Eagle Point Park Lodge on Tuesday elicited the feedback of over 20 guests on the accuracy of aspirational statements about Clinton the organization developed from survey responses.

Versus a focus on existing issues to be fixed, the statements focus rather on positive factors to be enhanced and, as Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Certified Coach Jason Neises said, "giving people the language to talk more positively about the community."

"We want to shift the narrative a little bit," he said. "Instead of saying 'you'll be gone in five years,' say 'look at all the great stuff that we have going on here.'"

Over 1,000 survey responses were used to develop the statements with the themes of people, size and location, activities, local business, active revitalization and education.

The majority of the feedback given regarded Clinton's size and location as well as its people.

The statements regarding these themes read, respectively:

—"We develop our identity through our sense of place as a small city in between the lush rural landscape of Iowa and the Mississippi River. We have big city amenities and the ease of getting to even bigger cities. The safety, convenience, and sense of connection between residents creates a hometown feel," and,

—"We appreciate our diverse community that is welcoming, inclusive and supportive of each other, which creates a high quality of life, a feeling of belonging, and a strong sense of community."

Though Clinton is, as Grow Clinton President and CEO Andy Sokolovich said, "micro-politan" in size, many respondents showed a connection to its nonetheless "small-town feel" and the people of the community who help to create that.

The exercise that followed aimed to prioritize specific factors that elicit action in support of the given statements.

"People really do love these things," Neises said, "but if we don't do anything, if we don't keep investing in these things, they will decline. They will go away."

Those that evoked the most attention included year-round activities, quality housing, encouraging and connecting community members and entrepreneurs, community pride in the forms of clean-up days or anti-litter campaigns, property maintenance, school and community relationship development, an orientation program to mentor new residents, and the improved access to mental health services and support.

These priorities, to be funded by a future endowment, will now be developed into an action plan to be connected to actual resources and presented to people in the community with the passion and abilities to carry it forward.