‘We need the community’s help’: Turlock police ask for tips on February shooting

The Turlock Police Department is asking for tips to help identify a suspect from a February shooting downtown that injured seven people.

As of Wednesday, the case remains active but the department does not have many more leads to follow, spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said.

Shortly after the 2 a.m. Feb. 19 shooting outside La Cantina Bar on South First Street, the department released a video of the suspected shooter. Police described him as a heavy-set Latino man between 25 and 30 years old with a short ponytail and shaved sides.

The suspect was last seen driving a white Mercedes Benz sedan going south on Golden State Boulevard after turning at the intersection of East Main Street, police said in a February press release.

“We need the community’s help in trying to identify the suspect,” Parmley said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Evidence is still being analyzed, he said. No other updates were available, but he added the Police Department has dedicated more resources for patrols downtown.

Officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard gunfire that night and responded to the scene, the department said. The preliminary investigation found the shooting may have been related to a fight inside the bar earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information about the Feb. 19 shooting may call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. Tips to Turlock police can also be submitted by calling 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or emailing tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.