Community helping Crab Orchard family after house fire

Jan. 23—Aaron and Amanda Schmidt, of 1157 Glenview Road, Crab Orchard, were in Arizona when they received a phone call from a son that their house had burned down early Sunday.

Schmidt said 11 people were living in the house, but only five of his children were there when it caught fire. He said the cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet, but the fire department found a crack in the gas line in the back of the house where the fire started.

The house sits on an acre of land and was built in 1946. The Schmidts have been living there for the past 15 years and had paid off the house two years ago. Their insurance coverage has lapsed, however.

The community, their church, friends and others are offering support. One of his friends, Kevin Kuhn, who owns a bed and breakfast in Prince, is letting all members of the Schmidt family stay there as long as they need.