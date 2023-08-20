Community helps find 3-year-old taken in alleged carjacking

Aug. 20—A community effort led local authorities to recover a toddler who they say was separated from her family during an alleged carjacking and kidnapping event Saturday afternoon in Bakersfield.

A Bakersfield Police Department news release Saturday night said officers were went to investigate a possible carjacking in a parking lot in the 400 block of 34th Street, where they learned two girls ages 13 and 3 had been left waiting in a running vehicle.

It said a stranger came up, ordered the older child out and drove off with younger one still inside. Their mother tried unsuccessfully to stop the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Melissa Sherwood, according to the release.

The BPD's search for the vehicle was soon joined by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol. At about 5:07 p.m., BPD wrote, all three agencies' communications centers began getting calls from community members about the incident.

Their information led officers and deputies at about 5:29 p.m. to the 1700 block of Calloway Drive. There the child was found uninjured and returned to her mother, while Sherwood was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, kidnapping and child endangerment.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.