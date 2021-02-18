Community helps police ID 1 of 2 suspects in debit card theft
Feb. 18—A tip from the public has helped police identify a suspect in a case involving a stolen debit card.
Surveillance photos showed two men involved in the incident. One was wearing a dark coat, dark green pants, a multi-colored hat and lanyard with keys around his neck. The other suspect had short, dark hair and wore camouflage pants and a thick tan coat. They were driving a silver minivan.
Dayton police spokeswoman Cara Zinski-Neace said the suspect in a multi-colored hat, the one who used the card, has been identified.
The suspects used the debit card early Dec. 26, 2020, at a store in the 1500 block of Huffman Avenue, Dayton police reported.
If you recognize the other suspect or have any information about this crime, call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP