Community Heroes: First Responder Ball gives crews a night of fun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s community heroes are there for us when we are oftentimes at our worst. First responders are just that: First on the scene, and quickly help those who need it.

One night a year, they get to relax and spend time together at an evening ball honoring them and the work they do. The Tri-Cities First Responder Ball takes place each year and aims to treat local responders to a free night of fun.

For Washington County Sergeant Sean Nave, law enforcement is in his blood.

“My father was a state trooper for 31 years, followed his footsteps,” Nave said.

He told News Channel 11 that things can happen quickly during a call, and many shifts are spent fielding back-to-back calls.

“We only have certain information until we get there, talk to people, find out exactly what’s going on. We only have one side of the story. A lot of misleading information.”

But Nave said there’s a lot to be grateful for, as well, such as time spent together at events like the First Responder Ball.

“We have very good response from the community. We live in a very good part of the community and we are very appreciative of all the support that we do have now.”

Community support is one reason organizer Jimmy Pierce holds the First Responder Ball each year.

“So it’s a great way to honor them and what they like to do,” Pierce said. “Every year that I’ve done, the past two years, we get kids from local schools to do thank you cards for the first responders. And everybody loves it, they take them back to the departments and hang them up. So it’s really cool.”

The First Responder Ball provides a chance for crews to let loose and celebrate together for one night, before getting back to the business of helping our community.

