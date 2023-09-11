Community holds event to raise money for scholarship made in honor of local fallen police officer

An event was held on Sunday to raise money for the Officer Sean Sluganski Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty in February.

The Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation hosted the event.

“We’re really honored to establish this scholarship as a way of remembering Sean and making sure that his sacrifice is remembered forever more,” president of the Baldwin-Whitehall Educational Foundation, Erik Arroyo said.

Guests were asked to donate and an auction was held to help raise money for the scholarship.

The money will be given to a Baldwin High School senior.

The community is hoping to keep the momentum going.

“It’s wonderful. I mean it truly is,” Sarah Griener, Sluganski’s sister said, “It’s such a special event for us. Its held in North Baldwin where we’re from and to see this many people come out and support Sean and want to honor his name...”

Arroyo said he hopes the scholarship will act as a symbol of support for law enforcement.

