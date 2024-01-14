Community holds MLK parade in downtown Orlando

The City of Orlando and the Southwest Orlando Jaycee’s hosted the 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade this weekend.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown to watch the festivities on Saturday.

Several local leaders, bands and first responders marched down Orange Avenue.

Spectators said it’s important to take time to remember and celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“I think it’s important to learn about our history, about Martin Luther King, to teach them the importance of equality,” said Lenora Spence.

This year’s theme is “It Starts With Me: Shifting the Culture Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.”

Community members said the holiday is a time to honor him but also encourages people to serve others and volunteer.

