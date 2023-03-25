Community honors fallen Everett police officer Dan Rocha one year after line-of-duty death

Online tributes continue to pour in a year after the death of Everett police officer Dan Rocha.

The 41-year-old had been with the Department since 2017 and a police officer since 2018.

His family says he “wanted to give back to his community,” so he became an officer.

But on March 25, 2022, his duties were tragically cut short.

Body camera footage shows Officer Rocha confronting Richard rotter outside a north Everett Starbucks. Rotter had an outstanding warrant and was allegedly moving guns between cars.

The video shows Rotter begin to fight the arrest. Prosecutors say he then pulled out a gun and shot Officer Rocha multiple times in the head before driving over his body.

The interaction left Officer Rocha dead and a community reeling. That grief continues a year on.

“It’s disturbing. It’s disappointing. It’s alarming. It’s heartbreaking,” said Lt. Ted Olafson, a 35-year veteran of Everett Police who worked alongside Officer Rocha.

Olafson’s words were voiced outside the Snohomish County courthouse, where the trial is underway for Officer Rocha’s death.

Rotter faces aggravated first-degree murder charges.

Meanwhile, Officer Rocha leaves behind a wife, two sons and an indebted community.