Community hosts cookout to encourage alternatives to violence for Charlotte youth

The Little Rock Apartments in west Charlotte has been the scene of violence in recent months, and community members are standing against crime among Charlotte youth.

On Saturday, organizers put together a cookout to bring the community together and encourage young community members to choose more peaceful options.

The apartment complex is managed by the City of Charlotte’s Housing Authority Inlivian. Organizers invited city and state leaders to join them for a conversation about violence in west Charlotte.

“Little Rock Apartments have been here for quite a while, we’ve had problems in the past, but we are minimizing those problems,” said Representative Nasif Majeed. “We need to be on the lookout for problems, and problems that might present themselves in the future. and work with the people in order to keep the crime level down.”

Residents previously raised concerns after the summer string of violence at the apartments.

Some believed the rise in crime may be due to security guards being replaced with cameras.

After community members brought attention to the matter, Inlivian brought the guards back.

Organizers called upon other organizations that are fighting against violence to spend time in high crime communities in order to stand with the people.

