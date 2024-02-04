Community invited to 3rd annual ‘Kickin’ Asphalt 5K, One-Mile Fun Run/Walk’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The community is invited to join the third annual “Kickin’ Asphalt 5K and One-Mile Fun Run/Walk” event taking place at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Ascarate Park, the El Paso Center for Children announced in a press release.

The family-friendly event, which is free for non-racers and includes race-day entertainment, will feature food trucks, live music by Hypnosis, arts and crafts vendors, wine tasting, beer tasting hosted by Old Sheepdog Brewery, a jumping balloon obstacle course for kids and more, according to the press release.

“The event has grown each year,” said Beth Senger, El Paso Center for Children CEO. “We welcome the community to enjoy the activities, music and food as we come together to support families and children in El Paso County.”

“The more attendees we have, the greater impact we can make in the lives of fellow El Pasoans,” Senger said.

Advanced registration for all 5K racers and One-Mile Fun Walk participants is $30, and $25 for military and youth 18 and under, according to the press release.

Teams of ten or more receive a $5 registration discount. The individual registration fee will bump up to $35 on the day of the event.

Participants can sign up for the race here.

Additionally, wine and beer tasting tickets will be sold separately at the event.

