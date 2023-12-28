Community invited to apply to 2024 LCPD Citizen’s Police Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is inviting the community to apply to the 2024 Citizen’s Police Academy that will begin Tuesday, Feb. 20. There is room for 20 students.

The academy is a tuition free four-week program, which will start on Feb. 20 and will end on March 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays nights to introduce members of the community to the LCPD.

The academy designed to teach citizens about the philosophy, policies and guiding principles of law enforcement and ethical conduct governing police services in the community, according to a press release sent by LCPD.

LCPD says students will receive classroom instruction and scenario-based training exercises by personnel for topics including, but not limited to, Search & Seizure, Criminal Law, Use of Force, Human Performance and Crisis Intervention Techniques. Some of the exercises may require light physical activity and induce stress.

During and after training is completed, students are given the opportunity to complete an eight-hour ride-along with a police officer. This ride-along is usually an eye-opening experience for many students as they get to see the real day-to-day activities of the police.

Student requirements

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Applicants can not have any felony convictions.

Applicants can not have any misdemeanor or D.W.I. arrests within the last three years prior to application date.

Applicants must pass a background check conducted by the Las Cruces Police Department.

It is preferred applicants be a resident of Las Cruces.

LCPD says applications can be turned in at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.