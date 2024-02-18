Community invited to healing walk at UCCS on Feb. 19

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) faculty and staff are inviting the community to join them and UCCS students on a healing walk on Monday, Feb. 19.

Three people lost their lives last week on the UCCS campus, leaving the student population in shock. Governor Jared Polis, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, and UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet all made public statements of grief and compassion for the friends and family of the victims.

UCCS Double homicide victims identified

The healing walk will begin at UCCS at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Roaring Fork dining hall and will end at the mountain lion statue in El Pomar Plaza.

Death at UCCS gym after person collapses

After the walk, brief statements will be made by UCCS Chief of Police Dewayne McCarver, UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet, and Student Body President Axel Brown.

Transportation will be provided for anyone unable to traverse the route on foot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.