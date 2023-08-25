Community invited to give input into Elkhart County Parks Master Plan

Aug. 24—GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Park and Recreation Board is seeking input from the public for the development of the 2024-2028 Five-Year Master Plan.

Over the next five weeks, members of the community can provide their ideas and suggestions via an online survey or in person at one of the Parks Department's upcoming public meetings.

The feedback sought out by the Elkhart County Parks is not only limited to current park visitors, but open to anyone in the community with an interest in sharing their insights.

"We are a diverse county park system reaching a diverse community and we want to hear as many voices as possible through the survey and meetings," Park Director Ronda DeCaire stated in a news release. "The Park Board wants to give residents a chance to share their ideas of what is important to them in the future to create a quality county park system that inspires connections with culture and nature."

The planning firm, Lehman & Lehman, will lead the community discussions to help bring the next five years into focus for the county park system, which currently serves an estimated 500,000 visitors annually, park officials stated. During these open sessions, Elkhart County Parks staff and board officials will share their framework on the current plan and ask the community to weigh in on improvements to the park properties, services and amenities.

Encompassing more than 1,300 acres and 36 miles of trails, the Elkhart County Parks owns and operates six major parks, including Bonneyville Mill County Park, Cobus Creek County Park, Ox Bow County Park, River Preserve County Park, Boot Lake Nature Preserve and the upcoming Corson Riverwoods County Park. The parks system also operates two historic sites, including Bonneyville Mill and the Elkhart County Historical Museum. In addition, the department also owns and manages 9 miles of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail and assists the Elkhart County Commissioners with the management of portions of the MapleHeart Trail and Six-Span Boat Launch.

From now through the end of September, those interested in sharing their experiences, wants, and needs of the Elkhart County Park properties and services can fill out the 15-minute survey found at elkhartcountyparks.org. The public is also invited to attend any of the upcoming master plan meetings, scheduled from late August through September. The meeting line-up includes:

—Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park, 15336 C.R. 131, Bristol.

—Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Cobus Shelter at Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8, Elkhart.

—Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Cottonwood Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, Goshen.

Community feedback is an important part of the Elkhart County Parks 2024-2028 Five-Year Master Plan, which will be submitted this fall to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Park officials stated tat approved master plans are critical in the eligibility for state and federal grants, including the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has helped in the development of several of the local county parks, including Ox Bow, Cobus Creek, and Corson Riverwoods.

For more information or directions to the parks hosting the Five-Year Master Plan meetings, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.