Community invited to join EPMH’s annual Lunar New Year celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The community is invited to ring in the 2024 Lunar New Year celebration for the Year of the Dragon beginning at noon Saturday, Feb. 10 at the El Paso Museum of History (EPMH), the City of El Paso announced in a news release.

Museum activities include:

Noon to 3:45 p.m. — Free activities at the Museum including calligraphy, fortune telling, mini-dragon puppets and more.

4 p.m. — Lunar New Year Procession.

4:30 p.m. — Performances including the Lion Dance, Fan Dance, Singing, Chinese Yo-Yo, and a fashion show featuring the attire of different East Asian cultures at the El Paso Museum of Art.

The city says the procession begins at the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) and will feature a large, traditional dragon puppet provided by Pho Tre Bien.

The procession travels down Santa Fe Street making its way from EPMH to EPMA. The public is invited to participate in the procession as it travels through the Downtown Arts District, according to the city.

In addition, a pop-up exhibit will be on display at EPMH highlighting the local community’s celebrations from Feb. 3 to Feb. 17.

EPMH and EPMA are now open on Sunday. Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of History, visit www.EPMuseumOfHistory.org.

