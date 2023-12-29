Community invited to place first tiles in Oregon District shooting memorial

The artists working on the Oregon District 8-4 Memorial have invited the community to help lay the first tiles in the mosaic, according to a spokesperson from the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton.

Design for Oregon District Shooting Memorial revealed

The memorial project, called The Seed of Life, will honor the nine victims, first responders, and families impacted by the 2019 Oregon District shooting.

On Jan. 7, community members can attend the open house from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton on 260 Oak Street.

Here, artists want to involve the public to take part in “A Place and a Piece for Everyone,” the spokesperson said. They hope this event can provide a sense of peace and healing.

Design for Oregon District Shooting Memorial revealed

The memorial will be installed in the plaza on East Fifth Street, not far from Wayne Avenue, next to Trolley Stop.

“We are place-makers and peacemakers. In order to create a place of peace and healing, we must first heal the place. Rather than simply placing an object in the existing setting, we’ve chosen to recreate the entire plaza within the existing site,” a statement of the Mosaic Institute’s team reads.

Oregon District Shooting: Memorial service held to remember 9 victims killed 4 years ago

On Thursday, Jan. 25 the Dayton Metro Library Main Campus on 215 E 3rd St., will host a grief release-focused meditation and free sound bath from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about The Seed of Life memorial, visit Oregon District 8-4 Memorial’s website.