On Community - John Hallwas: The Abortion issue and our noted case back in 1899

Various major news sources (newspapers, magazines, and TV programs) have been focusing on the abortion issue, especially since earlier this month, when the leaked draft of a potential Supreme Court ruling revealed that a conservative majority of the justices are prepared to overturn the famous Roe vs. Wade decision, made in 1973. Of course, that would enable the more conservative states to criminalize abortion, so pro-choice activists already have been marching in some major cities, and many other social activists are criticizing that plan, too.

This potential ruling will undoubtedly cause a huge uproar because, as the May 13 issue of “The Week” magazine pointed out, “A solid majority of Americans wanted to keep Roe in place — by a 2 to 1 margin,” according to a new national poll. It’s not surprising that Pulitzer Prize-winning commentator Michelle Goldberg titled her May 6 “New York Times” article “The Death of Roe is Going to Tear America Apart.”

Our situation reminds me of a very sensational, divisive, criminal justice case that occurred in McDonough County during 1899, which I researched and wrote about for my 1984 book, “McDonough County Heritage.” It centered on a woman named Hattie Reece, who lived southwest of Macomb, in Lamoine Township, and her doctor, John W. Aiken, who was located in the village of Tennessee. As I pointed out, because of his commitment to area residents — fighting diseases, delivering babies, and handling emergencies — “he earned the respect and appreciation that were commonly accorded to a dedicated country doctor.” Indeed, he was often not even paid by the poor people that he nevertheless always provided medical services to.

Mrs. Reece developed “female problems” (i.e., reproductive system issues) in 1898 and then, unfortunately, early in 1899 became pregnant. According to her husband, “she did not believe her health would permit her to go through what was to come,” and so, she asked Dr. Aiken to perform an abortion, about eight weeks into her pregnancy. Although it was then against the law to have an abortion, for whatever reason, Aiken was known for his compassion and felt there was a sound medical reason for the procedure, so he performed it in early March.

Unfortunately, the operation didn’t go well, and Mrs. Reece developed septic peritonitis, from which she soon died. Dr. Aiken was then arrested and charged with “Murder by Abortion.”

The case created an instant sensation, and Aiken was defended by what I asserted was “the most distinguished team of McDonough County lawyers ever assembled: William H. Neece, a former U. S. Congressman; Damon G. Tunnicliff, a former Illinois Supreme Court justice, and Lawrence Y. Sherman, the Speaker of the House in the Illinois legislature and, later, a U. S. Senator.”

I gave many details about the court case, in a second article titled “The People vs. John W. Aiken.” And among other things, it was clear that Mrs. Reece and Dr. Aiken had naturally tried to conceal the abortion, since any such operation was unlawful at that time. But the defense also called on 50 residents from that part of the county, who testified to “the good character of Dr. Aiken.” So, the idea that he was driven to do something immoral was severely challenged.

Unfortunately, the jury brought in a verdict of “Guilty,” and the doctor was sentenced to 15 years in prison. But the majority of area residents were outraged by that verdict, and at a mass meeting in Tennessee they complained about it and expressed the view that Dr. Aiken was an exemplary human being. Moreover, his conviction left their area without a doctor.

Still, some anti-abortion people wanted him convicted. And, in fact, one of the jurors was heard saying that “there was too much of this abortion business going on,” and there was a need for someone to exemplify the public condemnation of abortion by being punished. So, he was a juror who had maintained a strong hope for a conviction before even hearing the case.

As I pointed out, the defense lawyers became aware of how such public bias had impacted the verdict, and they appealed the case to the Illinois Supreme Court asserting that “improper evidence” was used as well. As a result, the state’s leading court issued a “Writ of Error,” and Dr. Aiken was freed, after 11 months of confinement in the county jail. So, the prosecution finally dropped the case. And the very capable, committed Dr. Aiken went back to his practice, helping a huge number of patients until his death in 1912.

This sensational case from our county’s history suggests a variety of problems that we don’t want to reproduce in the 21st century by overturning Roe vs. Wade and again criminalizing all abortions — including the fostering again of many clandestine or dangerous abortions, or forcing compassionate physicians to not help women whose pregnancies do threaten their health or emotional well-being, or repeatedly inviting the public to make judgments in court on such highly personal matters, or creating biased court cases in which some jurors want convictions just to reassert their minority view against early abortions, regardless of the cause of that pregnancy or its impending harm to the woman who copes with it.

Seldom has a modern reversal of medical and psychological understanding, and a lack of sympathy for women, posed such a frightful potential for social damage.

Writer and speaker John Hallwas is a columnist for the “McDonough County Voice.”

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: John Hallwas: The Abortion issue and our noted case back in 1899