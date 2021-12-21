Community Justice Campus funding dispute leaves police departments in the lurch

A budgetary dispute between the Indianapolis city controller and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office over funding for Mayor Joe Hogsett’s new Community Justice Campus has left the county’s police departments in the lurch, forcing them to transport their own inmates to the county jail beginning in January.

The sheriff’s office, which had an overall reduction of roughly $14 million in its adopted budget for 2022, is among the agencies that the city planned to reduce in funding in order to help pay the $55 million needed annually to pay back the bond and operating costs for the campus.

Those reductions, the sheriff’s office maintains, has meant eliminating staff that transport arrestees for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and the independent police departments of Beech Grove, Speedway, Southport, Lawrence and Cumberland — a move that the office says was well known to Controller Ken Clark for more than a year.

Open for business: Community Justice Campus opens in December, but parking lags

“Controller Clark cannot deny that this was a city budget decision to pay for the (Community Justice Campus),” Col. James Martin said in a letter to four of the municipalities last week. “Controller Ken Clark had knowledge and he failed to properly consider the financial impact to the excluded cities and town.”

But city officials say the reductions to the sheriff’s budget to help fund the campus did not include staff who transport arrestees. Instead, they say, there appears to be a misunderstanding.

“We did not reduce that amount of money from the ongoing obligations of the sheriff,” said Sarah Riordan, head of the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank responsible for financing the campus. “I don’t know what caused the disconnect. It may just be a misunderstanding, but we are not using the cost of those services to pay debt service. The savings are coming from other areas.”

The mid-construction Community Justice Campus on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. The campus will include a new Marion County courthouse (left), jail (right), sheriff's office, mental health and addiction assessment center, and other county office spaces.

Now, the independent municipalities are suffering the brunt of the finger-pointing match between the sheriff's office and the city controller that they say will create a “substantial public safety risk” to Marion County.

Story continues

Indianapolis plans to dip into its $419 million American Rescue Plan fund to help reimburse the independent municipalities for overtime used to transport inmates.

But leaders from the cities and towns say they do not have the staffing to take on the new responsibility.

“It doesn’t really matter how much money you want to throw at overtime,” Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier said at a press conference Tuesday in Beech Grove. “We don't have the manpower. We simply don't have the manpower to be able to cover (transport).”

Chief of Police for the Lawrence Police Department David Hoffmann speaks during a press conference at the Beech Grove City Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Beech Grove. Town leaders and police chiefs of Lawrence, Beech Grove, Southport, Speedway and Cumberland speak about the impact of announced changes in jail transport and hospital detention services currently provided by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Those staffing shortages, law enforcement officials from the independent municipalities said, will force departments to take officers off the streets to transport arrestees, which, in turn, means fewer officers on call for backup.

People who need help, they said, can expect longer response times.

Speedway Town Council President Vince Noblet noted the municipalities had already finalized their budgets by the time they were formally notified of the decision earlier this month. Residents of these areas pay public safety taxes to Marion County, others pointed out, which included the cost of jail transportation.

“This is an example of a sharp reduction in the services and an erosion of public safety at a time when records are being shattered in the realm of violent crime and criminal homicides in our county,” Lawrence Police Chief David Hofmann told reporters.

Change in new year

The mid-construction Community Justice Campus on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. The campus will include a new Marion County courthouse (pictured), jail, sheriff's office, mental health and addiction assessment center, and other county office spaces.

The sheriff’s office will stop transferring people arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and within the five municipalities beginning Jan. 1.

The office will also stop providing staff at Eskenazi Hospital for those who are arrested and in need of medical assistance. Instead, each police department will be required to ensure an arrestee is secure and later transferred to the jail.

Staff who previously drove the transport vans would be used in part to fill vacancies, Sheriff Kerry Forestal told a city-county council committee during the office’s budget presentation in September. The sheriff's office has about 350 fewer staff members than it did 10 years ago, figures presented to the council show, and 123 deputies left the sheriff's office between July 2020 and June 2021.

The former drivers will also be used to maintain a security presence at the City-County Building — although 50% of city employees in the building are moving to the new Community Justice Campus, the other half still remain downtown.

Analysis: City-County Building would cost at least $35.6 million to repair. What's next?

The decision came as a surprise to the cities and towns, which have their own police departments but have relied on the sheriff's transportation for nearly 15 years. The municipalities received notification of the change at least as far back as September, when IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey sent an email about the shift.

The new Marion County jail is seen mid-construction on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Community Justice Campus will also include a new courthouse, sheriff's office, mental health and addiction assessment center, and other county office spaces.

The sheriff's office declined an IndyStar request for an interview but in an emailed statement blamed the Indianapolis controller for the move.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has long reported critical staffing difficulties and the fact that no other sheriff’s office in the state is saddled with the costs of arrestee health care and transportation — costs the Sheriff has no ability to control,” the statement read. “The MCSO’s transition to the Community Justice Campus (CJC) will double the number of inmates for which we provide direct oversight. The most recent Controller-directed budgetary process simply did not fund enough MCSO staff to handle this significant increase and perform arrestee services.”

In his Dec. 17 letter to excluded cities, Martin said the controller was fully briefed on the need to eliminate transport services.

“Controller Clark had two years to properly adjust (sheriff’s office) funding but failed to do so," Martin said.

But Clark and Riordan told IndyStar that those services were never among the $35.9 million in reductions that are expected to come each year from the sheriff’s office to help pay for the campus.

“There have been conversations with me about elimination of arrestee transport, Eskenazi detention holding and arrestee medical (costs),” Clark said. “All those discussions we’ve had over a period of time, and in each of those conversations I requested them to continue to do those (services) but they did continue to tell me they were going to eliminate them.”

The sheriff's office had its personnel budget reduced by over $6 million to help pay for the campus.

Roughly $5.1 million of that came from shifting its staffing model, which still included 28 employees for arrestee transport, according to Riordan. Roughly $1.2 million came from eliminating 19 deputies.

The affordability analysis, presented to the council in 2017, still offered a reduction of $486,568 by transferring some but not all arrestee transport services back to the arresting agency, according to Riordan.

Although the sheriff’s budget was reduced, Clark said, the office had an increase of $7.5 million from the city’s general fund. The sheriff’s office still has funding to cover arrestee transport, he said.

“I know there’s plenty of money in that budget, I’m not concerned about them not having enough money,” Clark said. “I’m concerned about their bigger challenge, which is hiring.”

Indianapolis will allow the four municipalities to submit for reimbursement for the cost of overtime from transporting inmates through 2022. They will be responsible for the funding beginning in 2023.

Change almost certain

Indianapolis police told IndyStar the change "will not impact staffing on the streets or officers taking runs."

The sheriff’s office plans to give IMPD six jail wagons to help with transport while the department waits for its own vehicles. Initially, officers working overtime will drive the transport wagons before civilian public safety officers take over.

But with less than two weeks before the planned shift in transport responsibilities, Hofmann, Lawrence’s police chief, said the move is all but certain to strain the five other departments.

Hofmann said the departments are going to “pray for the best” when it comes to how they will handle jail transportation with staffing issues. He added that it will take discussions with the City-County Council, Indianapolis leaders, the sheriff’s office and representatives from the five independent governments to reverse the decision.

“The issue here is people are operating in silos and vacuums,” Hofmann said. “We’re just going to do our absolute best to hang on.”

Call IndyStar reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey at 317-444-6175 or email her at apakharvey@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmeliaPakHarvey.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Marion County police decry end of transportation service for inmates