Community, law enforcement continue search of missing woman

Feb. 8—Various posts on social media have made the rounds the past few days after 52-year-old Marian Wilkinson's family and those who knew her reported her missing on Feb. 1.

According to the nonprofit Casa de Esperanza, Wilkinson worked with those experiencing homelessness and with the group that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Yuba City Police Department said at about 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers responded to the 200 block of Fairman Street regarding a missing person, Wilkinson. Officials said a family member of Wilkinson wanted to report her missing after she had not shown up for work the previous three days. She was last seen walking in Marysville at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, officials with the Yuba City Police Department said.

"The officers who responded to this call checked inside of Marian's residence, but did not locate her or any sign of foul play. Marian's cell phone and purse were also not located inside of her residence," officials said. "Since the initial missing person report was made, the Yuba City Police Department has been actively searching for Marian or any leads to her whereabouts. Investigators on the case have attempted a ping on Marian's cell phone but no location information was obtained."

The department said investigators contacted several businesses and nearby residences for any possible video that may have shown Wilkinson's movements. So far, no video evidence suggesting where Wilkinson may have gone has been found.

"Investigators have spoken to Marian's co-workers and members of the community in an attempt to learn of any leads of where Marian could have gone," officials said. "Marian's family has been cooperative in the investigation and is working with investigators."

On Wednesday, a search of a nearby levee was conducted with members from the organization SAYLove, the Yuba City Police Department, and the Sutter County Sheriff's Department in an attempt to locate Wilkinson.

"The Yuba City Police Department utilized three drone operators who deployed drones in an effort to search additional areas along the levee," officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Wilkinson's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.