Community leader calls for more tools and resources in wake of deadly Jamaica Plain stabbing

A neighborhood in Jamaica Plain turned into a crime scene Saturday evening when Boston Police responded to 5 Woodside Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

“I have been here 5 years, and this is the first time I have seen anything like this in this neighborhood usually it is fairly quiet. I was kind of shocked when I heard all this,” says John, a Jamaica Plain resident.

The nearby police station also became part of the crime scene when the two stabbing victims showed up there suffering from stab wounds. A 21-year-old woman died. The other victim, a 17-year-old girl, was seriously wounded.

“My heart goes out to the family, it has got to be a big loss especially with kids that young,” says John.

Immediately after the incident, police arrested a 16-year-old girl. She has been charged with murder.

“Anytime somebody that young does something at 16 it really is a sad day for the whole community. I just wish that we could get more resources in the community to help people process their emotions in more constructive ways,” says Joseph, a Jamaica Plain resident.

Community activist Rev. Kevin Peterson has seen his share of violence in Boston including the loss of a relative killed on New Year’s Day. He continues to urge people to use non-violent practices to resolve conflict.

“We definitely need more resources in our schools, within our churches and congregations within our community centers. We need tools. We need people to help equip our young people in terms of dealing with violence in the streets and dealing with violence between each other,” says Rev. Kevin Peterson of The New Democracy Coalition.

The 16-year-old suspect will be arraigned in West Roxbury on Monday for that murder charge. Under Massachusetts law, arraignments for 14- to 17-year-olds charged with murder happen in regular session and not juvenile session.

