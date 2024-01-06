Community leaders celebrate Sandra Frank's legacy of achievements at All Faiths Food Bank

Sandra Frank, who led All Faiths Food Bank for 12 years, with board chair Terri Vitale, left, and Barancik Foundation CEO Teri A Hansen. "The food bank will always be the bedrock of this community and I know it is in good hands,” Frank said.

Sandra Frank, who retired as CEO of All Faiths Food Bank in December, was honored by food bank board members and staff, community leaders and funders, and national food bank leaders during a recent celebration of her career at Michael's On East.

All Faiths board chair Terri Vitale opened the celebration followed by tributes from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation president and CEO Teri A Hansen and community leaders and philanthropists Keith Monda and Veronica Brady. Also in attendance were Stephanie Dragatisis, vice president of member engagement, and Mark Biewald, senior director of member engagement for Feeding America, and Robin Safley, executive director of Feeding Florida.

All Faiths new president and CEO Nelle Miller spoke about her longtime friendship with Frank, the legacy she leaves behind, and how the work Miller will do is only possible because of the foundation Frank has laid.

In a video tribute highlighting Frank’s impact on the organization and the community, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot added her praise, expressing admiration for Frank’s "compassion and passion, dedication and ‘stick-to-it-iveness'. ... I'm confident that you will leave that food bank in great hands and that we, together, will move forward on your vision.”

In 12 years at All Faiths, Frank led the organization to rethink and re-envision the food bank to ensure that ending hunger extends beyond the traditional “food in, food out” model and targets underlying causes to end hunger. With guidance from Feeding America, Frank set All Faiths apart by being one of the early food banks in the nation to initiate a program assessment and evaluation – activities that are crucial in better understanding hunger and supporting the communities served.

"The food bank is the bedrock of the community," Frank said. "Our job is to strengthen, deepen, expand and diversify that foundation so that – regardless of what occurs – the food bank is forward facing, has a plan and is prepared."

Working alongside the board of directors and senior leadership team, Frank launched a new mission and rebranding of the organization in 2018. Frank spearheaded the expansion of the food bank, doubling the warehouse, refrigeration and community space in 2018, while bolstering All Faiths' future capacity by purchasing adjacent property for further expansion.

Campaign Against Summer Hunger

Frank helped create the foundation for All Faiths’ fundraising program, including the Campaign Against Summer Hunger – Frank’s self-proclaimed proudest achievement – which provides food to students and their siblings during the summer months when schools are closed. Last year marked the 10th anniversary of the Campaign, which has raised over $16 million and feeds more than 35,000 children every summer.

Together with donors, Frank oversaw the opening of the DeSoto County Food and Resource Center, a national model for addressing hunger and providing social services in rural communities. Frank guided All Faiths through a global pandemic, devastating hurricanes, and record levels of need. Her leadership earned All Faiths Food Bank national and local recognition – including recent honors from Florida Trend as one of Florida’s "Best Companies To Work For".

"Today, I feel your respect, your affection, your happiness for me, and your understanding that it's time for me to step away, relax and enjoy," Frank said. "The food bank will always be the bedrock of this community and I know it is in good hands.”

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sandra Frank honored for legacy of achievement at All Faiths Food Bank