Community leaders hold MLK luncheon, honor spirit with scholarships

Hundreds of Orlando leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Delta Xi Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hosted the 38th Annual MLK Commemorative Luncheon.

It recognized the civil rights leader’s legacy throughout the year with programs that promote unity, diversity and community.

Students were also honored at the event.

Read: Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

Seven students received about $29,000 worth of scholarships.

The theme was “Advancing The Dream: Navigating Education Equity In Today’s Landscape.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.