Community leaders honored for 'contributions to South Bend’s rich history and culture.'

SOUTH BEND — For Black History Month, South Bend again honors several African American community members with a series of billboards displayed throughout the city through Feb. 25.

These local leaders have made "important contributions to South Bend’s rich history and culture," the city said in a press release, recognizing their significant achievements in the community.

“I am honored to provide this special thank you and recognition to these deserving leaders for their service and countless contributions to South Bend," Mayor James Mueller said in a press release.

The leaders being honored are:

Samuel Diggins Jr.

Sergeant Samuel Lee Diggins Jr. is honored by the city of South Bend for his efforts in leadership and public safety.

As a lifelong resident of South Bend, Sgt. Samuel Lee Diggins Jr. currently supervises the South Bend Police Department's 2nd detail on the northwest and southwest sides of town. He's a leader and role model for students at Adams High School, where he has worked part time security for the past 21 years. In addition to his interests in weight lifting, CrossFit and trying new restaurants, Diggins has accepted his call to ministry, where he has served under his father’s leadership at Believers Church of God in Christ for the past 37 years.

Kesha (Kay) Farlow

Kesha (Kay) Farlow is honored by the city of South Bend for her efforts in education and entrepreneurship.

Kesha (Kay) Farlow has experienced poverty and struggle firsthand as she grew up with a single mom and seven siblings. Farlow was driven to build a better life. After completing her MBA with a 4.0 GPA through ITT Technical Institute's online program, she opened a financial brokerage and IMPower Center in South Bend, which focuses on community development through entrepreneurship, home ownership, wealth building, life skills, mentoring and social services.

Hollis Hughes Jr.

Hollis Hughes Jr. is honored by the city of South Bend for his efforts in service as president and CEO of the United Way of St. Joesph County.

Seven-year-old Hollis E. Hughes Jr. moved to South Bend with his family to escape the worst of segregation and seek better employment. Years later, he found his calling by helping others in his local community through managing community resources, education initiatives and other programs. Hughes helped deliver resources to the people in need through the United Way of St. Joseph County as its president and CEO until his retirement in 2007. He continues life through service, and encourages others to do the same by taking action, delivering the advice that "every act can be an inspiration to others."

Arnez Lee

Arnez Lee is honored by the city of South Bend, displaying her on billboards in the city, for her efforts in education.

Arnez Lee served as an adjunct professor at Indiana University South Bend for the last two years by helping shape and prepare future school counselors, which fueled into her true passion: helping the youth achieve their life goals. Whether as a guidance director at her alma mater, Washington High School, a basketball coach or a long-time member of Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, Lee aids the youth by encouraging them to be the best version of themself through education, community service and civic engagement.

Diana Miller

Diana Miller receives a distinction from the city of South Bend, displaying her on billboards in the city, for her efforts in Faith Alive Ministries.

Over 45 years ago, Diana Miller founded Faith Apostolic Temple with her husband, for which her visionary skills contributed to the architectural layout, interior design and operations within their ministry. Currently, Miller and her husband, Bishop Eddie Miller, continue to support and provide guidance to their son Pastor YPJ, who is now the senior pastor of the ministry.

Earl Townsend Jr.

Earl Townsend Jr. is honored by the city of South Bend, displaying him on billboards in the city, for his efforts in education and volunteerism.

Earl Townsend Jr. dedicated 50 years of his life to the youth. As a teacher, mentor, sports coach, employment coach and liaison throughout the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, Family and Children's Center, and the South Bend and Elkhart school systems, Townsend has helped shaped the lives of many people in South Bend. Among Maurice Scott, Anthony Douglas, Shawn Henderson, Derrick White, Rafael Morton, Matt Adams, Townsend has has touched the lives of more than 1,000 young people.

Three people also received special honors:

Alexandria Groves is honored by the city of South Bend, displaying her on billboards in the city, for her efforts in modeling, public policy and education.

Alexaundria Groves, the Leaders Under 40 Award

South Bend native and John Adams graduate Alexaundria Groves has deep roots within South Bend's community. As a long time member of the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County and a Junior Volunteer for the City of South Bend, Groves has instilled hard work into the fabric of her life. She's also been present on numerous fashion runways, the face of magazine covers and crowned as Miss Michiana. Currently, Groves helps aspiring models through her organization, Michiana Modeling Workshop (MMW), teaching modeling basics, fashion industry knowledge, business skills and personal development.

Brian Frazier is honored by the city of South Bend for his efforts as an entrepreneur, filmmaker, award-winning songwriter, HBCU advocate, and international philanthropist.

Brian Frazier, the Obama Award

Brian Frazier lives by the mantra “See more. Be more," as he dedicates his life to inspire people of all ages to experience the wonders of life. Frazier now owns a video production company called Frazier Kid Productions, in which his work has been seen on network channels such as A&E Television, BET, theGrio and Amazon Prime. He currently serves as media director at Faith Alive Ministries. Frazier offers basic video production skills to youth for free in his studio through the The Frazier Kid Foundation, which has provided more than $10,000 in scholarships as well as paid for college application fees for aspiring college students.

Charlotte D. Pfeifer-Gillam is honored by the city of South Bend for her efforts towards human rights.

Charlotte D. Pfeifer-Gillam, the Special Tribute Award

Starting with a career in corrections, Charlotte D. Pfeifer-Gillam established the private consulting group Charlotte Pfeifer & Associates, which specialized in diversity training, board development, and community outreach for companies, businesses, and social services agencies. Pfeifer-Gillam became first Black president of the South Bend Common Council, where she focused on neighborhood development/revitalization and human rights. Pfeifer-Gillam continues to serve her “beloved community" by empowering others.

The billboards are located at:

● South Bend Avenue and Edison Road

● Lincoln Way East and Ironwood Drive

● South Michigan Street and Ireland Road

Mueller will host the honorees for an awards ceremony and reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Charles Black Community Center, 3419 W. Washington St. Admission is free and open to the public.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend honors local Black leaders in billboards across the city