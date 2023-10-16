Community leaders host vigil for Jewish community
A vigil was held in support of Israel and Jewish community affected, several churches came together for the event.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
The death toll over the weekend continued to rise after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7.
The announcement follows similar statements from Meta and X.
Efforts to stop the Israel-Hamas clash from becoming a full-blown conflict have taken center stage as investors wait for earnings to roll in.
Pleading for restraint over revenge, 'Last Week Tonight" host Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Gaza.
YouTube is putting Google AI to use for advertisers, the company announced this morning with the introduction of a new advertising package called "Spotlight Moments." The idea here is to leverage AI to automatically identify the most popular YouTube videos related to a specific cultural moment -- like Halloween, a major awards show, such as the Oscars, or a sporting event, for example. The advertiser would then be able to serve ads across video referencing the topic or event across a branded YouTube channel where videos are curated into dynamically updated playlists.
With a delayed start to the season, a somber cold open and a surprise appearance by Taylor Swift, it was anything but business-as-usual for Pete Davidson's debut as host of 'SNL.'
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
Baidu is set to hold its biggest annual strategy, technology and product launch event. This year's edition of Baidu World will have a major focus on artificial intelligence. You can watch the livestream here.
Jonquel Jones was everything for the Liberty, scoring 27 points and knocking down four 3-pointers.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Early last week, I stumbled upon a blog post written by Amanda Peyton, who co-founded Braid, a startup marketing a shared wallet for friends and family to pool their money together for certain things such as a trip. Peyton was refreshingly candid about the demise of the company, which shut down last month. Problems with finding a sponsor bank set the company behind.
With an AI riding shotgun, the pilots of tomorrow will have fewer minutia to split their attention between while in the air.
Extra scrutiny for illegal border crossings and drug smuggling has made the U.S.-Mexico border a real pain to deal with.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is asking Alphabet to be "very vigilant" when it comes to Israel-Hamas-related content posted on YouTube.
Oregon missed a game-tying field goal as time expired.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.