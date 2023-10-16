Community leaders host vigil for Jewish community

TechCrunch

YouTube is putting Google AI to use for advertisers, the company announced this morning with the introduction of a new advertising package called "Spotlight Moments." The idea here is to leverage AI to automatically identify the most popular YouTube videos related to a specific cultural moment -- like Halloween, a major awards show, such as the Oscars, or a sporting event, for example. The advertiser would then be able to serve ads across video referencing the topic or event across a branded YouTube channel where videos are curated into dynamically updated playlists.