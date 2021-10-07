Community leaders meet with incoming college students to foster civic engagement: ‘There’s no better way to learn about the city than from the people who live and work here'

Darcel Rockett, Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO — About 2,200 incoming freshmen descended on the University of Chicago campus last week to move into their dorms and learn more about what their new home, Chicago, has to offer with “Engage Chicago.” With the help of almost 100 community leaders, the Friday event — part of the school’s annual orientation week for first-year undergraduate students — emphasized all that students might learn from and contribute to the South Side and the city as a whole as new Chicagoans.

About 85 leaders including South Side elected officials, principals, nonprofit directors, board members on neighborhood advisory councils, were on campus in Hyde Park to share details about their individual sectors and endeavors to let students consider the pathways and opportunities of engagement while here.

“We have all these great partnerships in our neighborhoods and around the city and we have this idea of partnership being very central to how our university operates,” said Shaz Rasul, executive director of student civic engagement initiatives and interim director of the University Community Service Center. “So what better way to engage students in the life of the city than invite the community leaders on campus.”

After the dozens of breakout sessions throughout campus with community leaders, two-thirds of whom were from South Side organizations and the rest from around the city, hundreds of freshmen took part in one of 14 service projects supporting nonprofit partners in the university’s neighboring communities — projects that included painting, landscaping, park cleanup and a variety of other support.

Greg Mason, principal at Murray Language Academy, said with new students coming to a new city, he likes to come out and talk to UChicago students to establish an understanding of community and what his school represents in the broader community of the University of Chicago.

“We have a partnership with the university where their students are active as student tutors through their Neighborhood Schools Program, which has been around for over 40 years,” Mason said. “We’re here to support each other; it’s never one shot because we have extended opportunities to work with our students so whether it’s incoming to the campus, whether they’re students coming to Murray to engage and teach, there’s always other opportunities to go deeper, and certainly value to enrich their experience, to enrich our experience and then begin to see each other as part of a broader community.”

Bennie Currie, a Hyde Park resident since 1991, also spoke at “Engage Chicago.” Being involved with numerous area groups, including the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and Ald. Sophia King’s Hyde Park Advisory Council, he has also helped coordinate “CollaBOOration Night,” a mobilization effort to protect against Halloween vandalism. In years past, the Chamber of Commerce gave out hundreds of information packets with maps and coupons and flyers for campus orientation, but this is the first time he’s been invited to speak to the students.

“The community itself is a resource for them, and vice versa,” he said. “Hyde Park is a great community and the only way you can experience that is to get out and get involved and meet folks ... an opportunity to find out what life is like beyond the walls of the campus. I would imagine students generally go to class, they go to 53rd or 57th to get something to eat, and then they go back to class and to the dorm or wherever they’re living. But they’re not necessarily at committee meetings and community gatherings as much because they may feel like that’s something that they shouldn’t be involved in and my message is, ‘You’re here; you’re part of the community. ... It’s a two-way street.’”

Students Stephanie Achugamonu, from Arlington, Virginia, appreciated the connection to those who live and work in the city. The freshman is interested in social sciences, public policy and global studies and looking forward to volunteering after she gets her bearings with classes.

“Unfortunately, most of us come in with this idea of like: ‘OK, don’t really leave this campus or don’t leave Hyde Park,’ and I think that can really get in the way,” she said. “Just the way the media can kind of shape our perception about Chicago is really unfortunate because you forget that there’s regular people here. There’s joy here, there’s events here, people have fun. People grow up and have families here.”

Sukeji Tombe, a freshman from Austin, Texas, came to the University of Chicago for its core curriculum and academic rigorousness. With sights on a career in medicine, she wants to give back to the community too. She thinks being able to connect with people from many different walks of life and different identities in the school environment and the city is very important for her future career.

“You are taking care of people in their most vulnerable state, and if they are not comfortable with you, it’s not going to be a happy experience for them and you don’t want people to feel like they can’t trust their doctors,” she said. “I know that with people of color, there’s a lot of mistrust and I want to be able to work in medicine to change that.”

Rasul said over the past three years, “Engage Chicago” has been really embedded into the school’s orientation in a universal way. With most freshmen not from the Chicago area, he said the city is an essential part of the experience of a University of Chicago student. Given the pandemic, he’s expecting to see students bringing in a different energy in terms of the kinds of things they want to get involved in and the kinds of change they want to be a part of.

“There’s no better way to learn about the city than from the people who live and work here,” he said. “Chicago is our students’ home for the next four years. You’re not coming to the university, you’re coming to Chicago; the safety conversation becomes related to that in terms of, ‘Hey, in any big city there’s a certain awareness you need to keep,’ and part of being safe is also making relationships with people and having knowledge of places. The city is really an extension of the campus in a lot of ways, and we want it to be part of our students’ experience.”

