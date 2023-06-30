Community leaders rally against gun violence after spate of recent Sacramento shootings

Facing a recent uptick in shootings throughout the Sacramento region, local community leaders say more needs to be done to address gun violence and its root causes.

June is recognized in the U.S. as Gun Violence Awareness Month, but Sacramento activist Berry Accius said there has not been enough conversation about how to solve the growing problem.

Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth, and members of other community based organizations were set to march in a rally Friday beginning at noon outside the Capitol. They plan to discuss ways to prevent gun violence and crime.

The core of the message is simple: Stop the violence.

“We stand in solidarity, we stand against gun violence in our communities. We won’t tolerate it,” Accius said. “We’re saying enough is enough. We’re going to let our voices be heard.”

Friday’s rally marks the second edition of the annual event, which started last year and is held in honor of gun violence victims and their loved ones.

The Sacramento region has recently seen several fatal shootings, including a 17-year-old who was killed near Vintage Park in south Sacramento; a drive-by shooting that killed two in Del Paso Heights; and a Grant High School student, Billy Scott, who was shot a day before he was scheduled to graduate.

Last year’s rally was sparked by another string of high-profile shootings, including the deaths of Gregory “Najee” Grimes, a football coach who was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in downtown Sacramento; Giovanni Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, who was shot and killed during a robbery attempt outside his Natomas home; and the April 2022 mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.

Youth from Sacramento stand behind community activist Berry Accius during the Organized Voices and Voices of Youth rally at the state Capitol on Thursday.

“Gun violence has been relatively apparent everywhere,” Accius said. “Now we have more young people that have guns before they can have an opportunity. Why do young people have more access to guns than opportunities?”

Accius is challenging city leaders and political leaders to make necessary changes that will adequately address the issues surrounding guns and violence.

“People in power, get off your a---s and invest in the people who are doing the work. Let’s do something significant,” Accius said. “We need the support to do the work to stop the violence in our communities. We need the investment. Whenever law enforcement needs money, they get it. Whenever we ask for funding, it’s always in jeopardy.”

Although Accius said the issue is not all about money, he knows that it’s a major component in the work he and other community based organizations perform.

“They’re clueless at what it takes to effectively create change in our communities,” Accius said. “It’s not even about money. It’s about really investing significantly in other approaches. These kids need a lot more.”

Accius believes community based organizations should be a part of the city’s budget for public safety. He said if it weren’t for community based organzations and the efforts they make to keep kids off the streets, there would probably be more bloodshed.

Violence “comes from all the rooted issues that we don’t ever want to address,” Accius said. “Poverty, lack of education, disenfranchised and underserved communities, food deserts, and all these underlying things.”

Those factors aren’t excuses for the string of gun deaths and injuries reported in recent weeks, Accius said. But he hopes community based organizations can be on the ground level, keeping youth on the right track.