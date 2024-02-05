Community leaders say school with roots in Cincinnati Black history shouldn't be merged

Dr. Charles Dillard, 89, a retired physician in the community and alumni of Frederick Douglass Elementary in Walnut Hills, speaks during a press conference Monday. The Cincinnati Public School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the elementary school and merging it with Evanston.

About 30 Walnut Hills community members gathered Monday to oppose a potential merger of Frederick Douglass Elementary School with a nearby school in Evanston.

The merger is a possible solution to budget issues in the Cincinnati Public Schools district. The district's board of education is expected to discuss the possibility at its Monday night business board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 2651 Burnet Avenue.

"It's more than just a building, it's the history of our community," said Dr. Charles Dillard, an alumnus of earlier Frederick Douglass School who has practiced medicine in the neighborhood for 40 years.

There has been a school in Walnut Hills serving Black children since before the Civil War and Frederick Douglass Elementary is the historical successor to those earliest efforts of minorities seeking education.

"It's easier to build strong children than repair broken men," said Mona Jenkins, the Walnut Hills Council President, quoting Frederick Douglass.

Mona Jenkins, Walnut Hills area council president, speaks during a Monday press conference in front of Frederick Douglass Elementary.

Jenkins said the community was blindsided by this proposal. She said there has not been enough engagement with the community or explanation from the district.

The recommendation is to move students from Fredrick Douglass to Evanston Academy, about 1.3 miles away, and potentially turn the Frederick Douglass building into a school for 7th to 12th graders.

The school board is slated to discuss this proposal along with others at Monday night's meeting. The district said Monday before the meeting it had no comment on the proposal.

Why the merger is being discussed

About 18 months ago, the Cincinnati Public Schools Board formed an ad hoc committee to look at district programming, equity and planning. Part of that task includes addressing a roughly $100 million budget "cliff."

The federal government has been providing school districts with funds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this school year, Cincinnati Public Schools received about $98.6 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, also called the Esser Fund. The district is not expecting to receive any money from this fund next school year.

Some of the money was used for one-time expenses, some for new programs and ongoing costs.

Of the things the district was using the money for, district administrators reported about $63.5 million of the ongoing expenses can be made up for in other ways from other portions of the budget. However, they are recommending $22.9 million in cuts, according to district documents.

The committee is also trying to align savings with larger, broader goals it has proposed such as the creation of middle schools and creating a better flow for students as they progress from elementary school to high school.

Dr. Charles Dillard, 89, a retired physician in the community and alumni of Frederick Douglass Elementary in Walnut Hills, speaks during a press conference, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Savings and other mergers

The committee has outlined a slew of school changes, including mergers, for the board to consider. It has also presented dozens of ways to save money. Many may never happen because they depend on what paths the board chooses to focus on.

But on Monday, the administration will present 11 "prioritized" requests focused on balancing the budget for next school year including recommendations from the committee. The board is required to have a balanced budget every year.

Two of the 11 requests are school consolidations:

The Evanson and Fredrick Douglass consolidation would save an estimated $1,058,978 in staff expenses and another $400,000 in transportation costs.

A consolidation between South Avondale Elementary and Rockdale Academy would save an estimated 1.3 million in staff costs and $100,000 in transportation costs. Committee documents describe a plan to split up the grades covered by each of these schools, but at the time of this report, it is unclear where students would go to school if there was a full consolidation.

A "school phase-out" of Riverview East Academy is also listed, but at the time of this report, it is unclear what this would be for students there.

"We're drowning our babies"

Jenkins said the district has known that the COVID relief money was going away and that it should have taken more time to plan.

She said this is an ongoing issue when it comes to education. Ohio ruled that the property tax-based school funding model was unconstitutional in the 1990s and yet it persists, she said, then came city tax abatements for developers.

She compared it all to a slow leak in a dam, but now for Frederick Douglass students, it's a flood.

"We're drowning our babies," Jenkins said.

Geoff Sutton, the chair of Frederick Douglass's local school decision-making committee, said students at the school in Walnut Hills school led the way after the pandemic getting a perfect score for progress and earning a 3.5 on the state report card.

Sutton said the school has been doing good work and he cannot understand how closing the school to its current students is an option for saving money.

Jenkins said the community of Walnut Hills is intentional and has worked hard to foster support around its children. On Monday, on the school steps, she said the community wants a delay in any votes on this issue until more information is available and more discussions happen.

She said the community wants to know the costs, the expected growth in Walnut Hills and how students will be transported to Evanston.

