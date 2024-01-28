Community, legislators discuss gun violence at Davenport forum

A community forum, with legislators in attendance, was held Saturday at Davenport West High School in response to the deadly Perry, Iowa, High School shooting that happened earlier this month.

Representatives from groups like March for Our Lives talked about the role of unrestricted access to weapons in school shootings, and emphasized the need for action.

Participant Kaleigh Rogers, with Moms Demand Action, said such violence can be prevented, and it isn’t a partisan issue: “We don’t have to live like this.”

Legislators encouraged attendees to talk about the issue and remember the lives of those lost in the Perry tragedy. Our Quad Cities News spoke with Iowa State Rep. Cindy Winckler, (D- Davenport.)

“We really haven’t had any meaningful conversations in our community about what school safety might or could be,” she said. “Today is a forum to start those conversations.”

Participants remembered the life of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, who died from his injuries last week.

