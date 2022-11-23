'Our community lost a beautiful soul': Man found guilty of first-degree murder in stabbing death of 22-year-old girlfriend

Nov. 22—Bakersfield woman Lupe Melendrez had a beautiful soul, according to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

But the 22-year-old was brutally murdered earlier this year after her boyfriend, Cody Joyave, stabbed her multiple times in her neck. A Kern County jury convicted Joyave of first-degree murder Tuesday.

"This case was tragic," Zimmer said in a news release from the DA's office. "Our community lost a beautiful soul in Lupe Melendrez."

Joyave, 24, and Melendrez had been dating since they were in junior high school. But their relationship turned violent after Joyave strangled Melendrez until she was unconscious in April, the news release said. Though this incident was not reported to law enforcement, "messages" between Joyave and Melendrez confirmed it and Joyave admitted he strangled his girlfriend, the news release stated.

Melendrez told Joyave she wanted to break up with him in May 2022 over text message. She went over to their Oildale apartment and Joyave beat, choked and slashed her throat, the news release added.

Many claims were uttered by Joyave to explain what happened to his now-dead girlfriend.

He told 9-1-1 operators, detectives and friends that Melendrez died by suicide and she died when he wasn't present, the news release said. When questioned about inconsistencies in his claims, Joyave changed his story and said Melendrez attacked him and he wanted to defend himself, the news release added.

But at trial, Joyave testified that he "just snapped" after facing physical and emotional abuse from Melendrez while also making other claims, the news release said.

"While no verdict can bring Lupe back, the jury's decisive rejection of the defendant's lies and smears against the victim should be a warning to domestic abusers who think they can manipulate or outsmart jurors in Kern County," Zimmer added in the statement.

Joyave faces aggravating circumstances, which are additional allegations under his first-degree murder charge. A bifurcated trial will decide the outcome of the aggravating circumstances on Jan. 26, 2023.

A sentencing hearing could happen on the same date. Joyave could get 25 years to life in prison for the murder, plus one additional year for use of a weapon during the crime.