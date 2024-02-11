Community Matters: A challenge to demonstrate a different kind of leadership

On Tuesday, a kind of public discourse was on full display at the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “State of the County” address.

Having read what I’ve written about the faltering of Beaver County, Commissioners Chairman Dan Camp saw fit to use his time to engage loosely with the substance of this column, calling me out by name and referring to my writing as “ignorant words” that were “spewed” onto these pages.

A healthy democracy requires substantive public debate, and I appreciate how Chairman Camp’s comments highlight the need for more of this kind of discourse here in Beaver County. Recognizing this, and given my interest in public dialogue and accuracy, I thought it useful to respond briefly to his remarks.

To begin, I should say how honored I am that the leading elected official in Beaver County would engage so publicly with what has been written in this column. I take this as a sign we are indeed discussing important matters on these humble pages.

Given the suggestion that I was “taking shots" at Beaver County, allow me to reiterate what I did and did not write last fall.

Throughout a series of columns, I consistently highlighted the Beaver County Board of Commissioners’ role in the county’s negative reputation, emphasizing their failure to conduct an inclusive, public, and timely planning process. I examined their unresponsiveness to community concerns, lack of transparency, and ineffective communication. I showed how the commissioners have neglected community feedback, rarely engage in meaningful dialogue with citizens, and have actively undermined efforts by private individuals working for community betterment.

Never once did I disparage the efforts of private citizens of our region. Instead, I explained that Beaver County is witnessing an inspiring transformation, with leaders, organizations, and institutions experiencing remarkable growth in their capabilities and impact.

I recognize that many of those assembled at the “State of the County” address were previously unacquainted with my writing. For those newly initiated, let me say this about the Chairman’s suggestion that I use this platform to lobby “county commissioners to provide funding or resources for [my] projects du jour.”

I have now scoured nearly 80 pieces written to date, and I unearthed exactly one project for which I lobbied the commissioners directly – asking the county to take ownership of Blacks Run Bridge so that a 15-mile loop of bike and walking trail could be constructed along the Ohio River between Monaca and Ambridge. Far from being a “project du jour,” trail advocacy by residents of Beaver County is a long-standing effort spanning nearly two decades.

Chairman Camp has asserted that I use my “platform at the Times to publicly rebuke the board.” There is, I suppose, a measure of truth to this assertion. I have been variously and increasingly critical of county leadership under Chairman Camp’s tenure. I understand why he finds such critique uncomfortable to read. But that does not invalidate the substance of such criticisms.

Let me say this.

I am certain I have published things over the last four years that could benefit from greater nuance. Undoubtedly, some of those matters relate to my critiques of the Beaver County Board of Commissioners. Should Chairman Camp wish to mine the record and engage in a substantive conversation about what I got wrong, I would be honored to learn from him.

What happened this week was not that.

For those who seek to engage with the matters at hand, and who genuinely care about the vitality of Beaver County, I would humbly ask you to review the articles about faltering. Read, think, and reflect. And then let’s have a conversation.

To Chairman Camp, I would offer this challenge. Should you genuinely wish to demonstrate that I have misrepresented your leadership, I would encourage you to use every tool at your disposal to make that case. Hold longer and more regular public meetings. Generate informative and timely press releases. Update the county website. Complete a comprehensive plan. Invite the public to educate you and guide your thinking regarding their concerns. Respond to your emails. Show up regularly at community gatherings, ready to listen and learn. Engage in substantive, vulnerable, and visionary public dialogue about the functions of county government.

The ironic truth is that I would love nothing more than to be proven wrong about every critique I have written about the Beaver County Board of Commissioners over the years.

What happened this week constituted a public attack for speaking the truth. Such a response deliberately avoided addressing the extensive and demonstrable realities that have been repeatedly described in the pages of this column, choosing instead to mischaracterize what I have clearly and repeatedly written.

And that is, I believe, its own kind of validation.

Daniel Rossi-Keen, Ph.D., is the co-owner of eQuip Books, a community bookstore in Aliquippa and the executive director of RiverWise, a nonprofit working to grow community power and voice so that residents can exercise agency over Beaver County's future. Reach Daniel at daniel@getriverwise.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Community Matters: A challenge to demonstrate a different kind of leadership