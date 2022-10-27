‘Community may rest easier’: 2 arrested in connection with string of armed robberies in Malden

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of recent months in Malden, authorities announced Wednesday.

George Johnson and Marie McCallum are slated to be arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court on robbery-related charges, according to the Malden Police Department.

Detectives assigned to observing Johnson’s habits and behavior were able to prevent what they suspected would be another armed robbery by stopping and detaining him before he entered a neighborhood convenience store on Highland Avenue, police said.

McCallum found near the convenience store and she was also taken into custody.

“The swift action of the investigators involved in today’s arrest prevented a violent crime, no one was seriously injured, and the community may rest a bit easier tonight,” the department said in a statement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

