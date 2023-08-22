Community meal packing with ‘Rise Against Hunger’
Over 30,000 meals will be packed for those facing food insecurity. It's all thanks to the nonprofit "Rise Against Hunger."
Taking a look at the base trim level interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan.
Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced it will impose rate limits to improve its network stability and security, but assured users their posting experience would not be impacted. The move comes shortly after Bluesky saw a record high in traffic, thanks to X owner Elon Musk's announcement that the company formerly known as Twitter would be doing away with the "block" function, which sent users once again looking for a Twitter alternative. The issues were resolved later that day and Bluesky welcomed the new users by announcing it had set a new traffic record.
Nissan has issued a recall that applies to over 236,000 units of the Sentra. The affected cars are fitted with weak tie rods that can bend or break.
Arturia's Acid V captures the beauty of Roland's TB-303 but without the headaches and with the amenities you'd expect in 2023.
Should we bet on Blanchfield to continue her rapid trajectory toward a title shot? Or is the market now overrating her against the one of the division’s best?
Zoom hypes AI. But is Wall Street truly impressed?
The agency lowered ratings for several mid sized banks in a new reminder of the challenges facing the industry.
This season might be James Franklin's best shot to change the narrative for his Nittany Lions.
U.S. software giant Ivanti has scrambled to patch another zero-day vulnerability under active attack. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-38035 with a vulnerability severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, affects the software company’s Sentry product. Ivanti Sentry (formerly MobileIron Sentry) is a mobile gateway designed to manage, encrypt, and secure network traffic between employee devices and a company's back-end systems.
Private equity firm Trive Capital has acquired Hypergiant Industries, in a deal that will furnish the Texas-based AI company with capital to “build even faster,” Hypergiant CEO Mike Betzer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Hypergiant’s core product is called CommandCenter, a geospatial data visualization platform designed to inform real-time decision-making.
Tuesday's announcement signals the first time Northvolt has shared concrete plans to build in North America. If Northvolt builds in the U.S., it'll be able to take advantage of government incentives featured in President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
Priced at $400,000, the Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT is a resto-modded first-generation Ford Bronco with V8 power and modern features.
NVIDIA's DLSS 3.5 will make ray traced gamers look better
Starting today, Instagram Threads will begin the rollout of one of its most-requested features: the ability to use the service via the web, while logged in. At launch, Threads users will be able to post, view their feed, and interact with posts from the desktop, the company says, but the experience won't be in complete parity with the Threads mobile app just yet. For instance, web users won't be able to certain things like edit their profile or send a thread over to Instagram DMs (direct messages).
Netflix just announced a new mobile game that many “Love is Blind” fans will want to know about. Netflix Stories is an upcoming interactive fiction story game designed to let viewers experience the worlds and characters from popular Netflix films and series. The first game launching on the app is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, which is meant to give players an idea of what it’s like to be wrapped up in a social experiment where singles try to find love before seeing what the other person looks like.
Meta will soon offer Stories and Reels in chronological order, among other changes, to comply with the European's Digital Services Act.
The Ducati Monster SP is the latest generation of the Italian motorcycle maker's naked bike, and specifically the SP version with Ohlins dampers and other upgrades.
Nearly 129,000 shoppers rave about this six-piece queen-size set of breathable sheets (with four pillowcases!).
'The Bachelorette' wraps up the season with a proposal, plus plenty of other big news.
It's my favorite travel hack.