Community meets with Aiken County Public School District superintendent finalists on Saturday

Feb. 3—The community was able to meet with Aiken County Public School District Superintendent finalists at a reception on Saturday afternoon. Employees, parents, students and others gathered in Aiken High School's new auditorium to hear the finalists speak on stage about their educational background and vision for the school district.

One finalist is Chan Anderson, Ed.D. — the only candidate who doesn't come from within the district. He currently serves as superintendent in Chesterfield County.

"Superintendency is not about a position of power, of authority," he said. "It's not about that. It's about adding value to people...Being a superintendent is a calling. It's not for everybody. But when you're called to do the work that's in front of you, you bless people in the process."

Anderson has 29 years of experience as an educator. He received his doctor of education and educational specialist degrees from Wingate University; he received his masters in educational leadership from Nova Southern University; he received his Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Claflin University.

Amy Edwards, Ed.D. has served as chief instructional officer for the school district since 2022.

Edwards recounted a story about her father, who missed out on educational opportunities due to shame associated with poverty.

"When I go into different schools, I see students who carry the burden of hardship," she said. "Through my work in public education, I can positively impact the lives of students, teachers, school leaders and even parents.

"Improving people and situations drives me," continued Edwards. "In my mind, there's nothing better than raising others up to become the very best version of themselves."

Edwards began her journey as an educator in 1988 as a teacher for Rosemary Middle School in Andrews, South Carolina. Edwards studied at South Carolina State University, The College of Charleston and the Citadel.

Corey Murphy, Ph. D. currently serves as Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services for the ACPSD. He has been in this role since 2020.

"I will consider it the honor of my life to work as your next superintendent," he said. "I believe to teach is to ... accept the challenge to change the world of every child that walks through your door. I'm hopeful that you will entrust me with leading this team and enriching the lives of every student in our district."

Murphy spoke about his "humble beginnings" growing up in the small town of Duncan, South Carolina, and noted his time as a military police officer.

"I understand the burden and the responsibility of leadership and I'm not afraid to make tough decisions," he said.

Murphy is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has more than 23 years of honorable service. He has worked in education since 1999. He received his doctor of philosophy degree, educational specialist degree, master of education and his Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

ACPSD Board of Education Chair Cam Nuessle talked about the importance of allowing the public to interact with the finalists.

"I think it's important to show people and give them a chance to meet them ... before we make the selection," he said. "I think today, they showed us that we've got three very qualified candidates to choose from."